LETTER: Look inside ourselves to heal country

Anger and division are political tools. The error and fallacy of superiority in specific and separated race has been proven beyond doubt decades ago. Why then do we allow division and segregation to be used against us, as fomented by misguided and corrupt leaders claiming to represent the very people they use as pawns for their personal agenda?

We must examine their motivation and decide for ourselves, only after first washing clean our own bias and preconceptions. Are they - and us, if we honestly look inward - truly interested in inclusion and acceptance, or is the actual goal division and divisiveness? And certainly, anger is the wrong foundation to construct a positive outcome.

It is well past time to call out those who bait traps with race and anger. America needs inoculation against such poisonous false leaders and self-serving hypocrites. If their message falls on deaf ears, their power evaporates. If we ignore their hate heated rhetoric, they hold no power. The healing of America starts with us. We cannot trust today’s leaders with our God given rights and future.

Denis Christopherson, Waupun