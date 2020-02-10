LETTER: Look to the Organic Act of 1916 to protect national parks

The Organic Act signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on Aug. 25, 1916, led to the establishment of the National Park Service. The Organic Act states that "the Service thus established shall promote and regulate the use of the Federal areas known as national parks, monuments and reservations…by such means and measures as conform to the fundamental purpose of the said parks, monuments and reservations, which purpose is to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations."