LETTER: Loss of FoodShare funds is shocking
LETTER

LETTER: Loss of FoodShare funds is shocking

I have been reading articles about the loss of $50 million in monthly food aid, as a result of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to vote against Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate.

I am angry and shocked that they would make this decision, especially since they were aware of the consequences of the loss of benefits in April and May, etc. for FoodShare members. The number affected is apparently “about 255,000 households” and also affects “grocers, farmers, and truckers.” This should not be a partisan decision, but like almost everything happening in recent history in Wisconsin government, it is a split between a Republican-run Legislature and Gov. Evers.

I appeal to anyone interested in this travesty to let your legislators know – Republicans and Democrats alike – that they must act on this immediately - can you believe Robin Vos stated, “Assembly Republicans will discuss options when we reconvene in the coming weeks”? We must notify our state Supreme Court members, and all members of the legislature, that Wisconsin citizens care about each decision they make, especially when it relates to federal assistance and supplemental benefits.

Jan Price, Portage

