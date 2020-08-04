LETTER: Love should be guide for all of our actions

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Christian unity is not Christian unanimity. Believers in Christ may prayerfully reach different conclusions regarding the wearing of masks, constraints on businesses and the opening (or not) of schools. What, then, should guide our actions?

“Do everything in love,” (1 Corinthians 16:14). God’s generous grace is a precious gift to both treasure and share in these difficult times. As we humbly and respectfully express our differences, I pray that genuine care for our neighbors and the sovereign Lord we serve will bring light and healing to a dark and hurting world.