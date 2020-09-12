LETTER: Lowery supports ending gerrymandering

On Nov. 3, we have an opportunity to elect someone to the Wisconsin State Assembly who supports ending gerrymandered voting districts in Wisconsin and wants it replaced with NON-PARTISAN fair voting districts. Abigail Lowerysupports fair maps for Wisconsin and is running to replace John Jagler as our State Assembly Representative in the 37th District. Abigail Lowery signed a pledge to support fair maps, whereas her opponent refuses to do so even tho over 70% of Wisconsin residents want gerrymandering ended. 17 counties previously passed advisory referendums calling for an end to gerrymandered districts and another 11 have this on the November 3rd ballot. It's time our legislators listen to the overwhelming demand from the citizens of Wisconsin to bring partisan gerrymandering to an end. Governor Evers recently created the non-partisan People's Maps Commission for the purpose of drawing fair voting districts in Wisconsin, however, this cannot be accomplished unless we elect legislators who support fair voting maps. Do you support saving our democracy? Do you want your vote to actually count? Do you want elected officials accountable to their constituents? If so, please vote for Lowery - Assembly District #37. She listens, cares and will truly represent us.