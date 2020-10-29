 Skip to main content
LETTER: Make America whole again
LETTER: Make America whole again

The U.S. ranks first in the world in COVID-19 fatalities. On Oct. 21, the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University issued a report on the U. S. response to COVID-19. It compared the U. S. response to that of six other high-income countries: South Korea, Japan, Australia, Germany, Canada and France. Conclusion: The U.S. had “130,000 to 210,000 avoidable COVID-19 deaths - and counting - in the U. S.” And ”this enormous failure ultimately falls to the leadership at the White House - and among a number of state governments - which consistently undercut the efforts of top officials at the CDC and HHS.”

My mom, Rita Brush, died at the age of 94 of the COVID-19 virus. She had symptoms on Oct. 10, tested positive on Oct. 11, and died on Oct. 12. It is hard for us to let go, even though we know she is in a better place. Was her death one of the avoidable ones? Only God knows.

Vote as if your life and the lives of your loved ones depend on it, because they do. COVID-19 has not yet peaked. Make America whole again. Vote for Joe Biden. He will lead us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ron Hull, Portage 

