LETTER: Make Beaver Dam sustainable

Let’s get real. The earth is in trouble. Our grandchildren are in trouble. You can help.

It’s time to make Beaver Dam sustainable. You can shop locally. Drive less. Walk more. Switch to renewable energy. Buy a more fuel-efficient vehicle. Buy an electric vehicle. You can reduce fossil fuel use. Install solar panels. Divest from fossil fuels. You can eliminate chemical fertilizers. Plant native plants. Plant trees. Plant more trees. Plant even more trees.

It’s time to make your home sustainable. You can use LED bulbs, turn off the lights, turn down the heat, turn off the plastic, create less fashion waste, create less waste, recycle.

It’s time to make your world sustainable. You can grow your own veggies. Buy organic. Eat less meat and more veggies. Reduce food waste. Compost food scraps.

The earth needs our help. Please:

Quit single use plastic

Say no to plastic straws

Give up bottled water

Say no to plastic cutlery

Say no to plastic bags

Have plastic-free parties

Bring-your-own tub for restaurant leftovers

We can make Beaver Dam sustainable if we honor the earth. Hear what nature is telling us. Time is running out. Time to get real.

Archan Sramek, Beaver Dam