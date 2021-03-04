 Skip to main content
LETTER: Make decisions based on science
I challenge anyone on the Sauk County Health Board to find the science to back up putting any type of restrictions on pool usage for the 2021 summer season, which is a year and a half past the introduction of the virus to this country.

Science isn’t about a vote or a consensus, but about logic and the quality of evidence. Back in September 2020, the survival rate for COVID for people between the ages of 1-69 was well over 99%. Why are we even addressing this with regard to the summer months of 2021?

In the natural course of a virus spread, the virus becomes weaker and weaker and people in general are showing milder and milder symptoms. There is no logic involved, in keeping the pool’s attendance down to 25% or restricting hours, etc.

We have to stop making decisions based on anything derived from the mainstream media, and instead listen to the frontline doctors actually treating the disease and the real data that surrounds it. Let’s focus on things that actually are lifesaving. Like swimming lessons.

Carla Cross, Baraboo 

