LETTER: Making Beaver Dam Sustainable needs your involvement

The New Yorker ran a story March 9 about the Korea Zero Waste Movement Network. It highlights that organic waste not only makes our garbage smelly, it also increases methane levels. Other countries like South Korea and Taiwan are outpacing the United States in their efforts to recycle or compost food waste.

I used to live in Taipei, Taiwan. The first thing I learned about living there was that the loud song playing each evening at 6 p.m. was not an ice cream truck but a garbage truck caravan. All who sorted and recycled their trash and food waste received free garbage pickup. The 7/11 store sold the bags you needed to use to throw away all other trash.

Composting is something that I could easily do. This could be a project we try together as a city. Will you join me?

I am part of a group called Making Beaver Dam Sustainable. You can search for us and join our page on Facebook. We meet on the first Saturday of the month. Our next virtual meeting is at 9 a.m. on June 6. Email me and I will send you the link to join us at wheespah@gmail.com

Betsy Ramsdale, Beaver Dam