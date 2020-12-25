LETTER: Making Christmas bright

Pandemic or not, nothing could stop Santa from doing his part again this year for the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc festivities. He stopped at Culver’s, Cousins Subs, Marco’s Pizza, Park Plaza Pizza, and Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor where he was given coupons for free treats from all these generous donors.

Then he drove his sleigh to McKinstry’s Home Furnishings, Peter J. Seippel Foundation - Chelsey Seippel - and BMO Harris Bank for their donations. To make the season even brighter, he picked up donations and services offered by Edward Jones - Monica McGauley.

His sleigh not quite full yet, he visited Church Health Services and The Dodge County Center for the Arts where he knew he could count on getting contributions for prizes, handouts, and services.

All of these gifts were organized and distributed by Bev Beal Loeck and her committee to make the season merry and bright for the whole county despite the challenges of the holiday season, 2020.

Marilyn Thomas, Beaver Dam