LETTER: Marshfield Medical Center recognizes dedicated employees

There is plenty to be thankful for this May at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

First, I’d like to recognize MMC-BD employees who achieved workplace milestones of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years in 2019. This month we’re celebrating and recognizing those 81 team members who have collectively devoted 1,140 years of service to MMC-BD, their colleagues and the patients, residents and children of the region.

National Nurses Week was May 6-12 and we want to honor our nurses’ dedication and commitment to providing safe, high quality care that ensures we’re always here for those who entrust us with their care. We’re also thankful for our wonderful and caring Kids Care Teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week from May 4-8.

National Hospital Week was May 10-16, and during this uncertainty, we laud the professionalism and agility all of our employees have displayed in the face of challenging circumstances. It has been an inspiring sight as they’ve constantly evolved to meet the needs of the community.

Their character underscores why we’re here for Dodge County now and into the future.

Mel Bruins, chief talent officer, Beaver Dam