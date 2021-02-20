LETTER: Marsy's Law offers crime victims strong rights

I’m proud to be a strong advocate against gun violence, and I’ve learned a great deal about the trauma that many victims experience, and why it is so crucial for victims to have strong legal rights. As a Baraboo mom and former teacher, I became especially concerned about violence in schools, so much so that I created a gunshot alarm system in an effort to make schools safer. Through this project, I have become deeply familiar with the effects of trauma on victims.

Sadly, many crime victims suffer intensely and struggle to move forward with daily life. I encountered one survivor of a school shooting who explained the memory of the day of the shooting being like a rock tethered to his being. Some days he can maneuver with it, other days the burden is immense. This experience is all too familiar for victims of crime.

This burden is why it is so crucial that victims have strong protections when navigating the legal system. Fortunately, Wisconsin crime victims now have strong, constitutional rights thanks to the passage of Marsy’s Law almost a year ago. With help from Marsy’s Law, victims can receive the support, information, and legal rights they deserve.

Stacy Jax, Baraboo