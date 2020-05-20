LETTER: Mask discrimination during these times is uncalled for

In another life, if we found ourselves at the greenhouse together, we would have smiled, made small talk and went on our way. But today I seemed to have offended you deeply. I came in wearing a mask and stopped your conversation cold. You both stared at me with bare faces and angry expressions. Then you followed me down aisles. After a minute you walked quickly into my aisle, heading straight toward me. It was aggressive. And angry. I turned and walked out as you closed in on me, but I wonder what was running through your minds? Was it that my husband is in very poor health and if he got the virus he would surely die? Or perhaps it was that I had to run multiple errands today and, if by chance, I was infected from past errands, I didn’t want to spread the virus to others? I truly don’t understand. But your terrible behavior is the reason our community needs to wear masks and keep social distancing. I wish you both the best of health, if only for the sake of our country.