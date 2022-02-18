LETTER: Masks and what we should be teaching

Masks and what we should be teaching

As people become angry enough to admit they’ve been duped by mask mandates, lockdowns and forced experimental jabs the mainstream media will be unable to conceal the charade and instead be called to account along with those in government who have perpetrated this crime against humanity. The virus is more than 99% survivable for everyone. Those quick to discount the science maybe can get their minds around the simple math. Which brings me to my reason for writing. Reading, writing, arithmetic, science and civics is the answer to the question about what we should be teaching our children in public schools across this land. If students can discover Delta 8, they can figure out life beyond the classroom. Experience is the best teacher. We quickly learn that if it hurts when we do that, then we shouldn’t do that. Giving students a high level of proficiency in the subjects mentioned above will serve them far better than making them feel guilty or privileged about their race. All that will do is tear our society apart and give up the gains made in the past 50 years.