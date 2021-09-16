LETTER: Masks should not be optional

I am appalled that the Dells School Board is making masks optional.

Apparently, members do not follow the news about the COVID-19 pandemic or they would know that the disease is surging in Wisconsin. When a pandemic is surging it is not sensible to make masks optional.

While I respect administrators and the board, I don’t believe they study infectious diseases. They should have consulted experts. They apparently did not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending mask wearing. I once reported on stories from the CDC. I respect those who spend their lives keeping people safe from infectious diseases.

The board could have consulted health departments in the five counties in the district. I doubt that any would have said make masks optional. I am sure local physicians would have provided the same advice.

An optional mask mandate will make it difficult for children whose parents want them to wear masks. They may be ostracized or bullied.

The board should require staff and anyone age 12 and older be vaccinated and students not eligible should wear masks.