LETTER: Master Gardener, educator Both will long be remembered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks for reporting Phyllis Both’s passing and her accomplishments as Sauk County horticultural educator. As the newest Sauk County Master Gardener Association volunteer, I worked closely with her. She treated me like her best friend; however, everyone at SCMGA felt this special relationship with her.

As I wrestled with grief, my husband Paul responded, “Don’t you know that Phyllis was always busy, always engaged in being her best self. She never let anything get in the way of being her best self, not death, not her health, and not family challenges.” SCMGA President Jeannie Manis confirmed this, “She makes me feel like I could do anything!”

She had that effect on us all. She helped us follow our own path, excel in your own way, and encouraged us to fully become ourselves. Each and every one of us carries Phyllis within us. What we do each day is her gift to the world.

Yesterday I encountered a gardening dilemma but I couldn’t consult Phyllis. So, I did what Phyllis told me to do: observe, analyze, research UWex’s website then act on what you learn. She believed I would make a good MG so I’m starting to believe it, too!

Marti Prorok, Reedsburg