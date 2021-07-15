LETTER: Master gardeners offer garden planner

Sauk County horticultural educator, Phyllis Both, passed away a year ago. Sauk County Master Gardeners were determined to fulfill her dream of publishing a book of her Sauk County Gardener articles published in this newspaper.

Master Gardener Treasurer Kay Hobler, was editor-in-chief and indexer. President Jeannie Manis created the graphics and prologue as well as serving as indexer and copy editor. She currently writes the Sauk County Gardener articles.

Seventeen master gardeners sifted through more than 800 articles to compile a month-by-month garden planner. I had the honor of writing the epilogue as well as creating the resources section and serving as copy editor.

The book is now available for purchase and will be sold at the Sauk County Fair as well as through the Sauk County office at 608-355-3250. Both continues to encourage you to wonder, experiment, learn by doing and try something new.

Please join us by attending our presentations at the fair and consider taking the Master Gardener Volunteer's class next fall. We invite you to "ask a Master Gardener."

Marti Prorok, Sauk County Master Gardeners, secretary, Reedsburg