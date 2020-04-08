LETTER: Mauston Kiwanis Club cancels future events indefinitely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear fellow community servants,

With our world changing in ways never imagined, our two wonderful Mauston clubs are profoundly affected as we all are. Right now, I’m cancelling the April 20 meeting at the golf course to follow guidelines given and keep all of us safe.

I have touched base with John Vieth and Castle Rock Golf Course, and are working on our fall golf outing date. We will try to have a dinner meeting there at a later date to support them since they support us quite well. When that date is set, I will let you all know.

Other potential March projects were cancelled, and the May 8 brat fry is very uncertain at this point too. I will let you know. My goal is to push it back into June, and who knows what will be workable yet.

For all our members, we have had rare bad luck since our new fiscal year began last October. Snow, ice, now pandemics, continue to reduce our meetings and events. I cannot recruit under these circumstances either. Please know this means we need you all more than ever in the year or two ahead until we resume some normalcy, whatever that will now be.

Orris Smith, Mauston