LETTER: Mauston Toys for Joy drive cancelled

Due to COVID-19, the Toys for Joy Committee in conjunction with Hatch Public Library felt that it was best to suspend the toy drive for this year. Further outbreaks of COVID-19 occurred and our committee felt it was the best option in keeping everyone safe.

Fortunately, Wisconsin River Meats and the Mauston Food Pantry found a way to continue this worthwhile endeavor this year. It is our fervent hope that we will be back next year better than ever. Thank you Wisconsin River Meats and the Mauston Food Pantry for your efforts. We would also like to thank all the businesses and community members that stepped up to make this possible this year.