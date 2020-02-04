LETTER: Mayor Glewen cares about our city

She has made a commitment to keep this city moving forward while trying to correct things that have been neglected. She has taken a plan for our city that was done prior to her taking office and started implementing these ideas to improve our city. By doing these things, she has put a new polish on our downtown and continues to find opportunities to make our city show to its best advantage.

She has also spent time trying to figure out new and creative ways to take care of fixing what needs to be done, like our roads. While everyone talks negatively about benches, and trees and new signage, they need to remember that money used for these items are not being taken from road repair and really have an impact on first impressions to our city. When you go to vote on Election Day, you have the opportunity to vote for someone who truly cares and wants this city to thrive - not be just another dying small town.