LETTER: Mayor Glewen provides strong leadership

I believe our current mayor, Becky Glewen, is doing a fantastic job. She has dedicated herself to the position and has the best interest of the people of Beaver Dam as well as the industrial and business sectors of our community.

Mayor Glewen has a genuine concern that she can develop Beaver Dam into a unique place that will again be a destination for locals and visitors alike.

Mayor Glewen, I believe, has a desire to make the downtown area a special place for families to shop, dine, visit and generally have a good time.

Since our past mayors have unfortunately neglected our city, I believe she feels the responsibility that it is time for great leadership to restore our city of Beaver Dam.

Lee Kornely, Fox Lake

