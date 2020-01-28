LETTER: McCarthy heading into no-win situation as Cowboys coach

One of the two worst jobs in professional sports is manager of the New York Yankees because of the high expectations and the intense media coverage. The other one is head coach of the Dallas Cowboys because of Jerry Jones.

There is a hole in the roof of Cowboys Stadium to allow for the excess overflow of Jones' ego. In his own mind he is God, has his own blessed Trinity: owner, president and general manager.

Like when President John Kennedy was shot, I remember where I was, a barbecue restaurant in Dutch Sint Maarten. I lost my appetite when the news flashed across the television set that Tom Landry had been "assassinated." From that moment on the Cowboys were no longer "America's Team."

I don't ever dare go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For surely I would be arrested for spitting on Jerry Jones' bust and doing other inappropriate acts to it. With his entrance it should now be called "the Hall of Shame."

Good luck, Mike McCarthy, you're going to need it, what with Jones and his gang of thugs and prima donnas. You deserve better, like maybe Cleveland?

Michael McGreevy, North Freedom