LETTER: Measures to protect seniors in care facilities should not be scorned

In response to the news about mandatory testing for viral infections among residents of facilities caring for aged and infirm residents, I am writing as a Columbia County Board supervisor currently on the committee that oversees the operations of our Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena. We have been informed by director Amy Yamriska that residents and staff have been locked down, that all residents are safe and that staff are making outstanding efforts to protect them, successfully so far, from the pandemic.
Unfortunately, these measures have been opposed by some persons who have directed scorn and wrath at the dedicated public servants on the CCHCC staff, who are doing what is right and legal, no matter how inconvenient. Please advise readers that we have heroes working at CCHCC who deserve only our respect and support in these trying times.
Henry St. Maurice, District 21 supervisor, Columbus
