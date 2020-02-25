LETTER: Medicare For All makes good sense

Profit-making centers are engaged in distorting the understanding of Medicare For All. Governmental bodies would administer it at $600 billion less than private insurers, and doctors and hospitals would remain in private hands as does Medicare that our senior citizens enjoy.

When profiteers cry, “Think how much it will cost!” it is a cry of greed. When people say, “Think how much it will save,” it is a cry of compassion. It will save lives, an estimated 7 million a year, give medicine to suffering peoples, 58 million went without last year, and reduce mortgages causing homelessness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Private insurers offload those requiring special care to emergency rooms and governmental care. United States ranks with Third World countries with shorter life spans, greater infant mortality, and health care that is based upon racism and wealth.

Additional investments would ensure that people can access dentists, eye and ear doctors and mental health providers, in rural and urban communities.

Physicians for a National Health Program has been calling for a single-payer system since its founding 30 years ago. Other doctors’ organizations, Physicians for a National Health System, American College of Physicians, more than 160,000 members, are also strongly in favor of MFA.

Allegra Zick, North Freedom