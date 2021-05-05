LETTER: Memorial service for fallen officers on Monday

Starting Sunday we will celebrate National Police Week, to honor past and present law enforcement officers, men and women who bravely protect our community. To honor their service to the city, county and state, several communities have ceremonies. One is the memorial service at 8:30 a.m., Monday, at the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo.

This observance takes place annually and it honors, officers who have passed during the past year along with honoring their families. Law enforcement officers, and their families from all over Sauk County, along with officers from other communities pay respect to those no longer with us.

To show respect for our law enforcement officers, it would be appreciated if the community would join in this event and honor those who protect our families and community. Support the thin blue line and back the badge.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo