LETTER: Mentors needed for program
LETTER: Mentors needed for program

Several years ago Columbia County had a Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. I was fortunate to get a 'little' sister who is now an adult and we are still good friends and still enjoy hanging out together. The program benefited both the mentor, myself, and the student. This area has been in need of this type of program and now we have it - thanks to Doug and Lois Fearing. Kinship Mentors of Columbia County has been created to fill this void. The organization matches adults with children, ages 5 to 14, who would benefit from a positive relationship with a caring individual or family. There are children waiting for a match. If you or your family is interested in mentoring, check out the Kinship website at http://kinshipcc.org or email them at info@kinshipcc.org. Please consider being a part of this worthwhile program.

Denise Cada, Portage

