LETTER: Merry Christmas to all

When we opened Christmas Valley Tree Farm, the day after Thanksgiving, we had no idea how the season would go. We even cut additional trees and still we were 90% sold out in three days. Our thanks to all our loyal customers and those that contributed to the Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo, and the Community Heroes. Our primary objective was to acknowledge our military service personnel, current and former; along with our fire, police, EMS and other service personnel, that keep our country and community safe. In their honor we are donating $500, split equally, to these two worthwhile organizations. Thanks for your service. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.
Jack and Dan Meegan, owners, Christmas Valley Tree Farm, Baraboo
