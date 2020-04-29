LETTER: Message from Castle Rock Family ATV Club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During these troubled times we know that everyone wants to get out and ride or just be outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and recreational opportunities. There are a few things to remember when getting on your ATV or UTV:

1. Ride only on designated routes or trails. In the Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah area we have only 5 miles of trail so you must stay on the roads, no off road riding. If not marked as a trail stay on the road. Do not do donuts as this will tear up the pavement and shoulder which could jeopardize the use of these roads.

2. Remember anyone born after January 1, 1988, must have successfully taken and passed the ATV safety class and have a copy of certificate with you.

3. Anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet when riding. Children cannot drive a UTV until the age of 16. If the machine is equipped with seat belts they must be worn by anyone (operating or passenger).

4. No alcohol or drugs should be consumed when operating the vehicle.

5. Be respectful of others and environment.

6. Check local municipality ordinances as they may vary.

Ed Kaelin, Juneau County