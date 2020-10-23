 Skip to main content
LETTER: Message that deserves repeating
LETTER: Message that deserves repeating

In 1952, the Crosley Corporation was sponsoring a nationwide contest where the best article of fifty words or less on the topic “What the American Way of Life Means to Me” would receive prizes. Naturally there were hundreds of entries. A prize was awarded to my great Aunt Henrietta Olson of Beaver Dam. Her award was $300 in Crosley merchandise and $100 to the church of her choice which was the Baptist church associated with Wayland Academy. This was her entry.

“The right to live in happiness where Justice reigns supreme;

No fear of persecution, no terrorist regime.

Where life is what you make it, where bells of Freedom ring -

A land of opportunity, where right, not might, is king,

These things make our America the land of which we sing!”

Norbert Novak, Waterloo

