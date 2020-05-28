LETTER: Modern medicine become a victim of own successes?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1930, an average lifespan was 63 years. Today it appears the goal is immortality. Has modern medicine become victim to its own success? We speak of life-saving procedures, which in reality are really life-prolonging procedures, via in some cases emergency conditions. The result is an older, and increasingly vulnerable, population falling victim to what might otherwise be far less threatening epidemics.

My grandfather suffered a fatal myocardial infarct at age 68, while I survived the same massive event at my age 68. How grateful am I that medical advances since 1945, provided a drastically different outcome for me.

Following medical advice I have, to the best of my ability, self-quarantined for the duration of our recent pandemic. In effect, I gave up a portion of my life, in order to “save” it, as did millions of others. Now at age 82, I as millions of others, wait for the next “advance” in the form of a vaccine to recapture that former life, while putting all thoughts of immortality far from my mind.

Jim Lombard, Baraboo