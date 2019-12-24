LETTER: Money donated to new school sacrifices other projects

I hope you will give me an inch of space on the opinion page since you use so much now to publish voluminous, sometimes uninspiring, columnist articles. A while ago I asked the Wisconsin Dells Events to do an article to define the Premiere Resort Tax, PRT, here in the Dells area. You did a good job. The one thing that has been nagging me, however, is who specifically in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton determines how it is to be used and priority of projects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both municipalities have agreed to collectively give $23.5 million to the new school. Okay, so now what other projects are sacrificed as a result? Roads where we have to dangerously drive down the middle to avoid pot holes? An improved fire hall and police station here in the Dells? Or, do I dare ask, a new plaza in the Dells? What?

By the way thank you for the local articles on different restaurants and bars. Could you, however, use some space in the Events to give street addresses too? Not everyone has lived here for the past 100 years and knows where everything is at. Or where some place used to be. Besides, I think the businesses would appreciate that too.

Larry Harvey, Wisconsin Dells