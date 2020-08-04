LETTER: Moonlight walk in Baraboo a real pleasure

I went for a walk in the moonlight last night. I hadn’t walked for a long time; it’s been too hot during the day, but last night was nice. Very quiet, no other pedestrians, few cars. Sirens in the distance, but I saw neither cop nor ambulance. I wore a ball cap and ducked my head when headlights approached the few times they did. People might have thought I was hiding behind the visor, but I just wanted to preserve my night vision.

After crossing the new footbridge I was away from all lights and houses with only the river on my left and the old, marshy mill race on my right. The moon and Antares lit up the night. Bullfrogs gulped from the mill race while the river gurgled. The still air was heavy with flower scent, changing every few yards. Then I saw my house across the river with a light in the kitchen window. I hope your nights have been good, too.