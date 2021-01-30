LETTER: More members needed in ad hoc committee

Our interest in this process compels us to respond. Despite the suggestion in the title, the survey referenced does not allow for necessary input to benefit the district. It requires nothing more that checking boxes without any meaningful collaboration. This is not enough.

We believe that more people should be active members of the ad hoc committee, and we strongly encourage the board to include staff members, parent representatives, business leaders and retired educators. We are keenly aware of the difficulties of large committee groups in arriving at a consensus; however, many of us, having served on interview committees, have come to regard our colleagues' opinions invaluable in the process. Each individual involved in the interview process possesses a different perspective that, when shared with the group, can shed light on an issue that may not have been apparent to others on the committee.