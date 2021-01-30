 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: More members needed in ad hoc committee
comments
LETTER

LETTER: More members needed in ad hoc committee

{{featured_button_text}}

The Retired Educators of the Baraboo School District have read with interest the Jan. 25 News Republic article entitled, “Superintendent Search Input Sought,” concerning the goals of the school board's ad hoc committee in seeking the next district administrator.

Our interest in this process compels us to respond. Despite the suggestion in the title, the survey referenced does not allow for necessary input to benefit the district. It requires nothing more that checking boxes without any meaningful collaboration. This is not enough.

We believe that more people should be active members of the ad hoc committee, and we strongly encourage the board to include staff members, parent representatives, business leaders and retired educators. We are keenly aware of the difficulties of large committee groups in arriving at a consensus; however, many of us, having served on interview committees, have come to regard our colleagues' opinions invaluable in the process. Each individual involved in the interview process possesses a different perspective that, when shared with the group, can shed light on an issue that may not have been apparent to others on the committee.

We must consider candidates who are interested in moving our district forward in the right direction.

Michael Scherck, Baraboo

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Opinion

LETTER: We need a New Deal

To combat the pandemic, not only must we deal with the virus, but we must confront the social, environmental, and behavioral problems in the c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News