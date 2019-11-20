More than 100,000 exchange students come to the United States each year according to Rotary International. By hosting an international exchange student, you are doing more than just making a wish come true. I am an exchange student from Kosovo, and my host family here in Prairie du Sac, fulfilled my dream of traveling and experiencing a new culture. When you host an exchange student from another part of the world for a few weeks or an academic year, you can celebrate cultural differences by learning a new culture and language without even leaving home, and you create a bond that lasts a lifetime. Plus, you get an extra family member to love, and you will help a teenager by being their support while they are away from their home and family. If you ever think about hosting, know you are doing a good deed for your family, your community, and for the world. Host a foreign exchange student to give them a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Flaka Ahmetaj, Prairie du Sac
