The Rock River Archaeology Society wishes to thank everyone who attended the Horicon Marsh Archaeology Festival sponsored by RRAS and Cattail Salon, Culligan of Horicon, Culver’s, Family Chiropractic Clinic of Horicon, Glander Transit, Horicon Bank, LeRoy Meats, Marine Credit Union Foundation, Mayville Insurance, Michelle Wanie Agency, National Bank of Wisconsin in Waupun, Old Fashion Food and Piggly Wiggly of Mayville.
Although the days were cold, more than 1,000 people attended the event. Rides on the Voyageur Canoe were cold but everyone loved them and many attended the blacksmith programs. The artifacts displayed were beautiful and all learned as they watched the flint knappers show how Native Americans made their points.
Our vendors were pleased with their sales and Chef Anthony Madison of Milwaukee sold out of his wild rice soup on Oct. 12. Children enjoyed all the activities on both days. All are encouraged to put it on their 2020 calendar for the second full weekend in October.
Julie Flemming, president, Rock River Archaeology Society, Fox Lake
