LETTER: Mortality rate is down
LETTER: Mortality rate is down

The current mortality rate in Wisconsin for those that contract COVID-19 or a variant is .0084 %. That's down from .0094 % last week illustrating that Omicron, although spiking in case numbers, is less lethal than Delta or the original COVID-19. The math behind the state death rate is: 11,712 deaths divided by 1,380,799 cases (usafacts.org). In Sauk County it’s even less at 88 deaths divided by 13,527 cases or .006 %. For the entire state population it's .002 % (11712/5.8 million) If you read the Baraboo News Republic or listen to other media, one would think that death was imminent for all of us, vaccinated, boosted or neither. The fact is, that the mortality rate has remained constant for over a year. This disease is 99-plus percent survivable for everyone. The deaths are tragic, of course, but so is the unmeasured damage being done to the 99%, the full impact of which will not be known for decades.

People lie, numbers do not. And when people lie it’s either to cover for a mistake or to forward an agenda that the truth doesn’t support. Set your emotions aside and think, really think. Please.

Chris Paske, Baraboo

