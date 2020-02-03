LETTER: Move Portage police dispatch back to the city

It’s about time the Portage Police Department handles its own dispatch again.

In my youth when you felt the PPD violated your rights or you had a complaint about the city you could make a report with the county and your matter would be addressed properly.

Since the PPD has been using county dispatch they have been running roughshod and getting away with anything they want and they only continue to get worse because there is no real oversight in this city anymore.

When you specifically ask the county to send a county cop they refuse and send a Portage officer who then refuses to even take a report. This has got to end.

The city had enough money to set up the kangaroo court so I think they can afford to bring back dispatch. I do not believe PPD should be allowed to investigate itself or be investigating issues with the city and until PPD once again has its own dispatch that is exactly what will continue to happen.

I have tried making complaints other ways but without a police report the incident never happened and the police get away with violating anything it wants. It’s disturbing.

Stas Urban, Portage