LETTER: Mr. President: It's the Bible, and not reality TV

As I, like many Americans, witnessed an incompetent grifter-in-chief clear protesters after self-identifying himself as an ally of peaceful protesters I came to the realization that to this man being president is nothing more than the flashbulbs of a TV reality show. Having the audacity and unmitigated gall to hold up a Bible in front of St. John's Church, the most revealing exchange was when asked, "is that your Bible?” The response was, "it's a Bible." I have news for you sir, that book is “the Bible.”

There are many who have supported this man and his agenda and you have that choice. I suggest, however, they take a gander at their Bible and not "a Bible." Specifically, "for the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their likings and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander into myths," -- 2 Timothy 4: 3-4.

We have reached that place with a leader who has been allowed to "rent" Christianity and violate its most sacred teachings and lessons. So be it.

Rick Maass, Portage