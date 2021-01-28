LETTER: My vote going to Almeida for Reedsburg School Board

My name is Amanda Redner, I’m a parent of three kids in Reedsburg and a taxpayer.

Our finance committee chair for the School District of Reedsburg, is stepping down and our business director of the last 29 years, is also retiring. We are going to have a huge knowledge gap and I’m concerned our tax dollars are going to be the victim of this massive change.

I’ve read that Leo Almeida, who is running for school board, has almost a decade of accounting and finance experience and has been studying school budgets. I believe Almeida has the skill set to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely.

I'll be voting for Almeida in the primary election on Feb. 16 because I really want someone on our school board who understands the details of school finance. It is too important.

Amanda Redner, Reedsburg