What a great job Susan Enders did celebrating the Rhyme tradition in Portage. Since the 1880s the name Rhyme and Portage have been intrinsically tied.

The fire that destroyed the Rhyme building on the corner on DeWitt and Cook left us with nothing but a vacant lot.

Perhaps it's time to celebrate the history of Portage and the family that has been here, perhaps, longer than any other. Naming that vacant lot Rhyme Park seems fitting.

Ron Frager, Portage