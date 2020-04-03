LETTER: Names of those with virus should be released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone else feel that Columbia County Health & Human Services is doing a huge disservice to our community by refusing to release the names of those who have contracted covid-19?

The county feels it’s their duty to inform us of who has herpes but not covid-19 which can kill people like me. They won’t even release the towns people came from and I think our Health Department’s actions are disgusting. They are not even informing county law enforcement, which doesn't seem to care.

The only way to get those names released is through a lawsuit, which I cannot afford, so if you are an attorney who has some free time, please take it upon yourself to file a lawsuit against the county Health Department to force them to release that information. It could save the life of someone you know, like me, who is an acute asthmatic with emphysema and atrial fibrillation.

Now is not the time for the county to be playing games with our lives. We can’t stay safe if we don’t know who to avoid. The county sheriff won’t do anything about it, so it’s up to us to force the county’s hand. Release the information.

Stas Urban, Portage