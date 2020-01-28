LETTER: Nash, Democrats lie about Obama and national debt

It’s finally happened, Pat Nash has lost her mind with the rest of the Democrats. Her Jan. 24 column spews lies as bad as those at the impeachment trial. Why isn’t she or any Democrat held responsible for their lies? She states the debt and deficit fell during Barack Obama’s tenure. In fact, the national debt was $10.626 trillion when he took office on Jan. 20, 2009, and increased to $19.947 trillion when he left office on Jan. 20, 2017, adding more debt than any other president in history.

The average income of typical American families has risen $5,000 during the three years of the Donald Trump presidency compared to $1,200 under George W. Bush and only $800 increase under Obama. Add approximately $1,200 in tax savings for typical families under Trump’s tax cuts. Lowest unemployment in history for African-Americans and Hispanics. More than seven million new jobs including 500,000 manufacturing, the ones Obama said were gone forever, since Trump took office. Renegotiated trade deals to benefit farmers and manufacturers alike.

Democrats support Iran instead of our president when a known terrorist is killed. Regretfully, they’ve become a pathetic, lying, treasonous political party that has no morals or conscience.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor