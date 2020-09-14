LETTER: National Assisted Living Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 13 – 19 is National Assisted Living Week which celebrates those who live in assisted living residences and the dedicated people who serve them.

As the owners and the management company of Meadow Ridge Assisted Living and Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, we thank our residents and family members for entrusting us with your care. We are privileged to walk beside you on your journey of aging.

We also express our deep appreciation to Heather Godemann, RN Campus Administrator; Lucinda Labeots, LPN Care Coordinator, and all of the resident assistants, administrative staff, activity staff, dietary staff, housekeepers and maintenance technicians who provide the highest quality of care to our residents every day. The past six months have been especially challenging due to COVID-19, and we are proud of your vigilance to keep our residents healthy, happy and engaged.

Our frontline staff members are the heart of Meadow Ridge and Meadow View.

Greg and Carol Griffin and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, owners, Meadow Ridge Assisted Living & Meadow View Memory Care; David Griffin, president and CEO, ElderSpan Management, Baraboo