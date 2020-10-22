LETTER: National deer population plan needed

I live near Spring Green, in the heart of our state that Chronic Wasting Disease has hit so hard. CWD did not start in our state. Because it travels easily, it is a threat to deer herds not only in Wisconsin but many other states, as well. That is why we need national leadership and a national plan to get on top of this disease that threatens the health of our deer and prevents so many of us from enjoying the annual hunt and the year-long venison.