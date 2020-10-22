LETTER: National deer population plan needed

I live near Spring Green, in the heart of our state that Chronic Wasting Disease has hit so hard. CWD did not start in our state. Because it travels easily, it is a threat to deer herds not only in Wisconsin but many other states, as well. That is why we need national leadership and a national plan to get on top of this disease that threatens the health of our deer and prevents so many of us from enjoying the annual hunt and the year-long venison.
We need the federal government to work with states, research institutions and wildlife organizations to find an end to this awful disease. A comprehensive strategy to develop solutions to protect our deer herd is a must.
As both a hunter and retired conservation professional, I expected President Trump to move this ball forward. He has not. Joe Biden’s belief in science gives me confidence he would do a better job.
Let’s give him that job on Nov. 3.
Mike Degen, Spring Green
