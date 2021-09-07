LETTER: Nature takes care of its own

Okay now. This is just getting ridiculous. A long-time slinger of right-wing malarkey writes a letter about COVID-19 to this newspaper that begins with, “According to a report from Tucker Carlson…” Ah, yes. That noted microbiologist and disease specialist, Carlson. Renowned for his decades of research and scientific acumen in the field of viruses. For all it’s worth, you could have used the name, “Uncle Johnny.”

Folks, this cuts to the root of the problem in this country. As a free nation, you have the right to believe whatever you want to believe. But you do not have the right to spread lies.

Take the vaccine, or don’t take the vaccine. Wear a mask or not. I figure nature takes care of its own. Don’t believe me? Ask the family of Alan Scott Lanoix of Katy, Texas. He called the vaccine “poison,” as reported by Newsweek. He died of COVID at age 54. His family buried him on Father’s Day.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo