LETTER: Necedah Refuge belongs to the wildlife

Last week I was disappointed to read a column by a hunter-sport writer. He talked about the excitement of setting up his traditional deer camp in Meadow Valley, adjacent to the refuge, where he would stay with friends for the deer season. And then he complained about too much water in the refuge and the amount of wolf sign he was seeing. His attitude of “entitlement” was obvious and sad. He was clearly feeling that refuge and wildlife should be managed more to his liking with less water, fewer wolves and more deer. He should know that most of us love the refuge just the way it is and are very grateful that it’s a place where true ownership and entitlement belong to the wildlife and we are just visitors there.