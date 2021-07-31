LETTER: Need to learn respect before we can teach it

Unless all of us, young and old, learn to respect ourselves there can be no respect for others or their views nor can there ever be constructive conversations. Instead, we trash each other and scream at each other. Currently, there are two groups of people who verbally and physically accost each other. How will we ever have a discussion to discuss race or politics if we cannot discuss issues? We do not listen nor allow the opposing view to express themselves because we are attacking them. If we as adults act this way is there any reason to expect our young people to be respectful. We are so undisciplined we cannot do it ourselves.