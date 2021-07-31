LETTER: Need to learn respect before we can teach it

Unless all of us, young and old, learn to respect ourselves there can be no respect for others or their views nor can there ever be constructive conversations. Instead, we trash each other and scream at each other. Currently, there are two groups of people who verbally and physically accost each other. How will we ever have a discussion to discuss race or politics if we cannot discuss issues? We do not listen nor allow the opposing view to express themselves because we are attacking them. If we as adults act this way is there any reason to expect our young people to be respectful. We are so undisciplined we cannot do it ourselves.
Before we start critical race theory training, we had better figure out how to respect ourselves first then others then maybe we can learn to be respectful. Right now, all facets of those who teach are failing to teach our youth what it means to respect and be respected. Society, schools, churches, political groups, news reporters and parents fail to teach or demonstrate respect even to the youngest. How will we ever develop and maintain an honorable society without respect?
John Pickle, Jr., Lodi