LETTER: Neenah Creek school in Dells was loved for its small classes
LETTER

LETTER: Neenah Creek school in Dells was loved for its small classes

In response to Brian Landers' April 29 column about Neenah Creek's final lesson, I propose another lesson for the school board to consider. One of the reasons why Neenah Creek was much loved was its small classes. Teachers can focus on the individual student's strengths, needs, and interests with fewer students in the classroom. This has also proven true at Lake Delton Elementary. As a retired teacher, I encourage board members to keep in mind that small school benefits can be realized at Spring Hill Elementary, as well as the middle and high schools, by keeping classes small.

Debbie Kinder, Wisconsin Dells 

