LETTER: New board member says thanks

I would like to thank the voters in our community for taking the time to cast their vote for Columbus School Board. I am humbled and honored to have so many people put their trust in me to do a great job for Columbus Schools. I worked hard to run an honest and ambitious campaign that focused on my passion for Columbus, my ideas for our schools, and to focus on the issues. My goal is to be a leader that is always focused on having integrity and honesty in everything that I do and every important decision that I make. I do not take this job lightly and I will work tirelessly to improve our facilities, increase test scores, retain and attract good teachers, strengthen the relationship between the schools and community, and make decisions based on what is best for our students. This is not a job that I can do alone. I need the help of my fellow board members, the community, teachers, students, and staff to work together for the common good.