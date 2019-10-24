{{featured_button_text}}

Just wanted to let you know how very blessed and fortunate you are to have Kennie Downing as your new city manager.

She will bring many benefits to your city plus a pleasant, professional and friendly attitude to all. Your gain is very definitely our loss.

Patricia Cornell,

Sanderson FL

