Just wanted to let you know how very blessed and fortunate you are to have Kennie Downing as your new city manager.
She will bring many benefits to your city plus a pleasant, professional and friendly attitude to all. Your gain is very definitely our loss.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Patricia Cornell,
Sanderson FL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)